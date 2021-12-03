House Democrats Pass Legislation to Keep the Government Open & Ensure Congress Continues Its Work For The People

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats took action to prevent a government shutdown and ensure that the government can continue its work on behalf of the American people. Yesterday, the House passed legislation to fund the government through February 18th. I am deeply disappointed by the refusal of many of my Republican colleagues to uphold their responsibilities and act in the best interest of the American people by joining House Democrats in voting for this CR. I urge my colleagues to use this time to complete our work on funding the government for the remainder of the fiscal year. Funding the government is the basic responsibility of the Congress of the United States, and we must provide the American people with the certainty that their government will be responsibly funded.

I also announced the 2022 Legislative Calendar this week, which will allow Members to continue their work For The People in Washington, DC while also maximizing their time meeting with constituents at home. Next year, the House is scheduled for 112 in-session and committee-work days. This is on par with the second session of previous Congresses and will allow us to continue our pace of work on behalf of the American people.

Next week, I expect the House to again pass the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act to keep our nation safe, provide our troops with the pay they deserve, and ensure our military has the tools it needs to carry out its missions safely and effectively. I also expect the House to consider legislation addressing the debt limit before the end of the year in order to prevent economic calamity and financial impact to American families. Finally, the House remains ready to act on the Build Back Better Act should the Senate amend it.

