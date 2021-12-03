Paulette Chaffee Discusses the Upcoming Quantum 10 (Q10) Annual International Conference

Educator, speech therapist, and attorney Paulette Chaffee will be attending the virtual Quantum 10 (Q10) International Conference from Dec 7-9.

FULLERTON, CA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran educator, speech therapist, and attorney Paulette Chaffee is registered for the upcoming Quantum 10 (Q10) Annual International Conference and is hoping others will soon do the same.

The second-annual conference is scheduled from December 7th to 9th and will be a completely virtual event hosted on the Qiqo Chat platform. The theme of this year's conference is "Beyond Talk: Sustaining Equity in Education."

Featured speakers and presenters will focus their talks on the future of equity in education, hoping to expand upon attendees' understanding of the framework, theories, and practices of Q10 to move beyond the talk regarding education equity.

Quantum 10 is a fusion of 10 practices, frameworks, and theories that, when taken together, all focus on enhancing equity in education. While each of these pillars can stand on their own, they create a solid synergy when integrated together to become one holistic approach to address existing systemic inequities in education.

Q10 seeks to address the needs of students that go beyond just academics and the traditional aspects of social-emotional and behavior.

The elements of Quantum 10 include Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, Trauma Informed Practices, Social Emotional Learning (SEL), Inclusive Practices, Response to Intervention, Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports, Restorative Practices, Universal Design for Learning (UDL), Culturally Responsive Practices, and Growth Mindset.

Featured speakers at the Q10 Annual International Conference include Dr. Karen McBride from the CEO Institute, Dr. Katie Novak and Lisa Bosio from Novak Education, Andratesha Fritzgerald from Building Blocks of Brilliance, Dr. Doran Gresham from George Washington University, Jamilah Pitts from Jamilah Pitts Consulting, Dr. Douglas Reeves from Creative Leadership Solutions, and Dr. Talisa Sullivan from Transformational Leadership Consulting "TLC" Services.

Paulette Chaffee is attending Q10 because she believes in its principles and how it's helping advance work on equity in education. Ms. Chaffee received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Communicative Disorders from the University of Redlands and received a California Lifetime Teaching Credential. In addition to working as a teacher and speech therapist in public schools, Paulette worked as a speech therapist in hospitals and clinics.

Ms. Chaffee also graduated from law school and is a licensed attorney in CA. She was recently appointed to the Orange County Children's Partnership which is committed to ensuring Orange County's children flourish. She helped with organizing the virtual Conditions of Children Mental Health and COVID-19 Forum a few weeks ago. She has been an advocate for early childhood education through First 5 Orange County and has traveled to Sacramento on advocacy trips.

General registration for the upcoming Quantum 10 Annual International Conference is open now. It costs $149 to attend the three-day virtual event. Registration can be completed directly online at https://q10equityineducation.com/conference-registration.

Interested people can also learn more about the Q10 Annual International Conference, or Q10 in general, on the organization's website.

To learn more about Paulette Chaffee and how she's working to advance quality education for all students, visit https://paulettechaffee.com.