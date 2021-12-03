21st circuit commission announces nominees for Farragut-Hemphill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
3 December 2021
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the retirement of Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill. Those nominated by the commission are:
The commission received 25 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews December 1 and 2, 2021. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Cunningham received five votes, Dunne received four votes, and Zellweger received five votes.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Sherri Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary.
###
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300