21st circuit commission announces nominees for Farragut-Hemphill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

3 December 2021

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the retirement of Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill. Those nominated by the commission are:

Heather R. Cunningham – Cunningham graduated in 1996 from Bradley University and in 1999 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in the 21st circuit. Ellen W. Dunne – Dunne graduated in 1983 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and in 1990 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in the 21st circuit. Nicole S. Zellweger – Zellweger graduated in 2000 from the University of Georgia and in 2004 from Washington University School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in the 21st circuit.

The commission received 25 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews December 1 and 2, 2021. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Cunningham received five votes, Dunne received four votes, and Zellweger received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Sherri Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary.

