“With today’s order, the Court has concluded that the bipartisan members of the Redistricting Commission complied with the requirements under the constitution. This provides certainty going forward for the people and communities of our state, and I appreciate the Court moving quickly in this process. Once again, I want to thank Commissioner Sims and her incredible, hardworking staff. Despite the extreme time pressure due to the delayed availability of census data, the Commission was still able to come to agreement on final maps reflecting fairness, equity, and the input from thousands of Washington residents. The people of Washington deserve constitutionally compliant maps as soon as possible and I look forward to this process coming to a close.”
Statement from House Speaker Laurie Jinkins on today’s Supreme Court order
December 03, 2021, 18:48 GMT
