Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Grant Application Deadline for the 2022 DC Democracy Grant

Application Opening Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Application Due Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

 

The Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Monday, January 3, 2022, Grant Application Deadline for the DC Democracy Grant

 

(Washington, DC) The Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia issued a Request for Applications (RFA) from nonprofit and community-based organizations for the grant program to promote District of Columbia self-determination, voting rights, and/or Statehood. The RFA was published on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the DC Register and released on Friday, December 3, 2021.  Applications will be accepted until noon on Monday, January 3, 2022.  The grant provides funds for certified nonprofit and community-based organizations with a history of advocacy on DC democracy issues.

 

Interested applicants may obtain a copy of the Request for Applications by downloading the notice from the Secretary’s website, www.os.dc.gov or www.dcregs.dc.gov, emailing [email protected], or calling (202) 727-6306.

 

Completed grant applications may be submitted via email to [email protected] or delivered to the Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 419, Washington, DC 20004, no later than noon, Monday, January 3, 2022.

