Award-Winning Classical Choral Group to Appear on Sunday, December 5 in Providence, Rhode Island

Ensemble Altera to perform at 2:30 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island

This will be a festive event for everyone, filled with comfort and joy.”
— Artistic Director Christopher Lowrey
PROVIDENCE , RHODE ISLAND , USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensemble Altera will highlight choral works created by women composers from medieval times to the current era, including pieces by medieval mystic Hildegard von Bingen, 17th century composer Barbara Strozzi and Joanna Marsh, one of the most exciting young voices of today. Several well known Christmas songs will also be included in the concert.

Led by internationally celebrated countertenor Christopher Lowrey, a Johnston, Rhode Island native, Ensemble Altera is emerging as a leading American choral group. Among the performers at the December 5 concert are up-and-coming prize-winning harpist Hannah Cope, Ensemble Altera’s resident composer Michael Garrepy, and some of the finest voices in the Northeast.

“During the holiday season, we want to share the beauty and power of choral music and also highlight the important contribution women have made to creating and singing this remarkable music,“ said Lowrey. “This will be a festive event for everyone, filled with comfort and joy.“

The concert is sponsored in part by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. Tickets and additional information can be found at ensemblealtera.com.

Media, including reviewers, are welcome to attend free of charge.

Gregory J. King
Ensemble Altera
+1 202-957-1383
gjwking@gmail.com

