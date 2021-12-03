Longtime real estate executive to bring first-ever property tech franchise to the Carolinas and Ohio
Former COO of the ERA Real Estate brand Dave Collins and partners are investing in YourHomeHub, a new real estate technology franchiseCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Collins is a real estate industry veteran who has served in nearly every role imaginable over the past 35 years. He was last the COO of ERA Real Estate, a network of tens of thousands of independent sales associates that’s under the massive Realogy umbrella of real estate companies. He’s passionate about the industry but looking for the next big thing. He believes he has found it with a hot new real estate concept called YourHomeHub, the first ever property tech franchise on the market. Unique Realty Services, a company Collins owns with his partners, has invested in YourHomeHub to bring the concept to the Carolinas and Ohio.
"There is an insatiable need in the real estate industry for a way to stay connected to customers once they buy or sell a home—YourHomeHub is an ingenious new technology solution that does just that,” said Collins. "Consumers are going to love the fact that it gives them a free platform to house all the important documents they need as homeowners while connecting them with professionals when they need services. And realtors find it invaluable because it keeps them top of mind with their clients. It gives them a reason to reach out and maintain a relationship.”
YourHomeHub, powered by MooveGuru, is the first consumer portal that is "everything home," meaning it allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home. The consumer can monitor extensive information about their home, and local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories.
Collins found out about YourHomeHub through a serendipitous exchange on LinkedIn with Scott Oakley, who is the founder and CEO of MooveGuru, the real estate technology brand behind YourHomeHub that already services millions of consumers and partners with hundreds of thousands of real estate agents. After they reconnected, the two went out for lunch and soon afterwards Collins was sold on the concept. Alongside his partners, he decided to invest in territories to develop the franchise across three states, covering the majority of North and South Carolina, along with Ohio. He strategically chose these states as a real estate professional based in the suburbs of Charlotte, N.C.
"We are thrilled to have Dave join our team of initial franchise investors," Oakley said. "His real estate prowess and extensive connections means that he knows how to target the right people to bring into the system as territory owners.”
Collins and other larger developers will function in a similar way as a master franchisee, though this is not a traditional master franchise arrangement. Rather, he is developing the states and finding local franchise partners who will then sell subscriptions to brokers and realtors in their respective local markets. The service, like MooveGuru, is always free for consumers.
The platform is a powerful homeowner resource. Real estate professionals also receive exclusive marketing opportunities to their spheres of influence, which prevents competitors from engaging with their most coveted contacts from the dashboard. The YourHomeHub franchise is the perfect opportunity for someone who loves to network, desires flexible work hours, and is looking for a recurring revenue model, offering different channels to generate income.
Collins is an active member of several industry associations, including the North Carolina Real Estate Investors Association (NCREIA) and the Canopy Board of Real Estate—also located in North Carolina.
To learn more about a YourHomeHub Franchise and available territories, please email franchise@yourhomehub.com or visit http://yourhomehub.com.
You can reach out to Dave Collins directly at 704-264-4523.
About MooveGuru
MooveGuru Inc. is based in Roswell, GA. In 2016 the company launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings and convenience from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 1500 brokerages, 300,000 agents, and millions of homeowners are connected to the MooveGuru and YourHomeHub platforms.
