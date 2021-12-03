Cell Culture Market set to grow by 2027 with innovations in healthcare technology of the medical device

Cell Culture Market

Cell culture is a technique, which involves obtaining cells from animals or plants. These obtained cells are then subjected to artificial growth medium.

Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cell culture market is estimated to reach $36.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the market potential, market characteristics, competitive landscape, and growth by segmentation.

Increase in adoption of cell culture techniques, rise in research funding, and growth in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global cell culture market. However, high capital investment and lack of infrastructure of cell-based research hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for advanced technologies would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.”

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and HiMedia Laboratories.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in rise in demand for cell culture products to understand the disease and therapeutic interventions.

Moreover, cell culture offers a chance to understand lung disease mechanisms at a cellular level. This boosted the market growth.

The global cell culture market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America is expected to hold the lion’s share through 2027. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region.

Based on application, the consumables segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is estimated to hold the lion’s share through 2027. However, the cancer research segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

