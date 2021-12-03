Submit Release
International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542 Receives $745 Thousand for Training Facility

Reading − December 3, 2021 − Sen. Judy Schwank and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542 announced $745,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding from Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.

The funding will be used to expand and improve a heavy equipment operating training facility located in Northern Berks County. Included in the project will be new dormitories for the men and women enrolled in the training program. The program is one of the premier heavy equipment operating training programs in the region and attracts individuals from across the mid-Atlantic.

“Earlier this year I had a chance to go out and see the training space and came away very impressed,” Schwank said. “The program offered by the Operating Engineers adds a lot of value to Berks County and is filling a need. Operating heavy machinery is no easy task. Having a place in Berks County trains individuals to safely and skillfully operate heavy equipment ensures we have the best workers in a key sector available for projects in our community.”  

