Sen. Costa & Rep. Frankel Announce $6.6M for Tree of Life Rebuild

Pittsburgh, Pa. − December 3, 2021 − Senator Jay Costa and Representative Dan Frankel today announced the award of $6.6 million in state grant funding for the rebuilding project at the Tree of Life in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh.

The project will transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education.

“Rebuilding after this attack means so many things,” said Senator Costa. “This project is for a reimagined space that is healing and welcoming – an honor to the memory of those we lost, and a haven for many years to come. I was proud to support this funding, but also additional resources we allocated this fall from other programs.”

Representative Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny) thanked the governor for supporting the vision of the many devoted Pittsburghers who have worked to created a memorial that can uplift our community and contribute to a more peaceful future.

“After the attack on the congregations in the Tree of Life building three years ago, many noted that our community had joined a club that nobody wants to be in: those devastated by hate-driven violence. This funding allows the site of that trauma to become something more — a place of remembrance, healing and education for all.”

“I am pleased to announce these projects will receive the state funding they need to improve or create new community projects and facilities that add to the quality of life for residents in these communities,” Governor Wolf said.

Supported through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the funding for a multitude of projects statewide will support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation and community services.

