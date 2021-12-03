Tampon Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $4.0555 Billion by 2027

Tampon Market

North America accounted for the majority of the global tampon market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Tampon Market by Product (Radially Wound Pledget And Rectangular/Square Pad), Material (Cotton, Rayon, and Blended), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacy & Retail Stores)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Tampon Market size was pegged at $2.81 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in awareness regarding availability of feminine hygiene products and advent of organic tampons have boosted the growth of the global tampon market. However, availability of substitutes and cost of tampons and cultural resistance & limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections hamper the market. On the contrary, untapped opportunities in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Bodywise (UK) Ltd, Corman SpA, Lil-Lets UK Limited, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, and Unicharm Corporation.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

✦During global lockdown, priority has been given to the production of essentials. Since, tampons come under essential items, the production and companies have not been much affected.

✦The situation of lockdown has scared people regarding the availability of essentials including sanitary objects. This is why, demand for tampons have been increased in the initial phase of lockdown.

✦The supply chain, however, has been greatly affected, which resulted into shortage of raw materials, impacting the manufacturing processes.

✯The online stores segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2026

Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global tampon market. Furthermore, the segment would rule the roost throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in awareness among women population regarding the availability of number of sanitary options for menstruation, growth in awareness

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Tampon Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Tampon Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Tampon Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Key forces shaping tampon market

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in awareness about available feminine hygiene products

3.5.1.2. Availability of organic tampons

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes and cost of tampons

3.5.2.2. Cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections

3.5.3. Opportunity

