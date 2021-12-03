DC Department of Employment Services Launches Modernized Website

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today the DC Department of Employment Services (DOES) relaunched its website with updates that will improve service, accessibility, and navigation for District residents. “This website update is another meaningful step toward better serving Washingtonians,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We will continue to modernize and revitalize how we serve DC residents and ensure everyone can access the resources they need.” The relaunch follows updates to the department’s Unemployment Insurance, DC Networks, Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program, and Apprenticeship sites. All updated DOES websites are now mobile friendly, enabling the 60% of visitors that use tablets and smart phones to access information more easily. Website modernization is a key aspect of Mayor Bowser’s Resilient DC strategy, ensuring Washingtonians have easy access to vital resources during emergencies. The department’s renovation of web content builds on the ongoing efforts to operating smart and effective systems and providing best-in-class customer service. Over the coming months, DOES will continue to optimize programmatic websites and improve services to Washingtonians across all 8 wards. The Department of Employment Services is proud to play its role in ensuring DC residents have a fair shot at the middle class. To learn more about the Department, visit does.dc.gov.