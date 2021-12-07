C4 Recovery Now Tackles Alarming Behavioral Health Issues With The Help Of New Podcast Series, “Available Now”
Each week, on this podcast, you will hear stories from people who have benefited directly from programs C4 developed as well as from those who have assisted us in the process.”ALGONQUIN , ILLINIOIS , UNITED STATES , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C4 Recovery Foundation, known for its impactful work in the addictive treatment field, has released an eight-part podcast series.
— Jack O'Donnell, C4 Recovery Foundation's CEO
Hosted by Jack O’Donnell, the organization’s CEO, the aim is to address health issues stemming from substance use.
Substance abuse and related behavioral health issues are a fundamental challenge in many communities throughout the world, and the ever-growing resource gap between the wealthy and populations of color directly influences the problem. C4 dedicates itself to improving access to high-quality, ethical services for underserved individuals, emphasizing populations of color and those suffering from economic inequities.
The nonprofit is certain that with the help of social wellness initiatives, affected groups can lead a rewarding life free of setbacks. Based in the United States, their programs reach thousands of people worldwide, from European countries to the Middle East and North Africa.
“We believe that all stakeholders must collaborate, use current knowledge, and dedicate themselves to the needs of individuals, families, and communities and that this can only occur when precise, complete, and rigorous knowledge is easily accessed and effectively conveyed,” affirms the foundation’s CEO.
The present state of societal behavioral health, which has been battered by the twin challenges of Covid related mental health issues and a surge in opioid-related deaths, demands immediate, effective responses.
Supported by more than four decades of knowledge and experience, C4 believes that education, advocacy, and targeted, innovated policies are the keys to incenting change. These podcasts will target a related topic that C4 has addressed successfully and illuminate the struggles of populations as they, with the help of C4’s innovative solutions, overcame severe problems.
“Each week, on this podcast, you will hear stories from people who have benefited directly from programs C4 developed as well as from those who have assisted us in the process. In some cases, some of those individuals will have been involved in implementing the programs, and some will have participated in them,” says O’Donnell
Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Sticher, and their website, tune in weekly to listen and learn!
About C4 Recovery Foundation
For the past three decades, C4 has aimed to improve access to quality treatment for behavioral health and social wellness. They advocate for those overlooked in drug recovery conversations and develop service delivery systems for addiction and recovery programs throughout the US and the world. Through education, they create systemic change in the addiction treatment field.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here