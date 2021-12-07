Altenew: The Paper Crafting Company That Is Inspiring Kindness and Sparking Creativity Amidst the Pandemic

Altenew Before the pandemic, crafting enthusiasts attended card-making workshops in person where they can create handmade cards alongside fellow crafters and meet and greet the Altenew family. Happy faces, inky fingers! These cardmakers proudly show off their finished handmade cards during the Altenew cardmaking workshop in Creativation 2020 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Find out how this paper crafting brand became the leader in the inspiration industry and sparked creativity through its innovative products.

We are passionate about inspiring the crafting community through various channels on our website; printed media, educational platform, social media, blogs, and of course, through our products.” — Nabil Rab

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, December 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paper crafting company Altenew is creating a new way to enjoy cardmaking, scrapbooking, and other DIY crafts right in the comfort of your home. The company offers a wide variety of products for paper crafting enthusiasts - beginners and experts alike - along with project ideas, tutorials, blogs, and free online crafting classes that can be accessed at any time on their website.Altenew CEO Nabil Rab, who has overseen the company’s growth and success for the past five years, shared the company’s mission. “From optimizing our existing products to releasing new product categories to launching our series of free Crafting 101 online classes, our team is continuously striving to inspire everyone to express their inner creative spirit.In an effort to help those impacted by this global pandemic cope with it, Altenew started offering virtual card-making workshops for anyone looking for inspiration on how to start this stress-relieving hobby. Along with their plethora of inspirational resources, they also offer high-quality photopolymer stamps, metal craft dies, stencils, inks, watercolors, and other crafting tools. Hence, you never have to worry about your supplies again. The company's goal is to provide people both young and old, crafty and non-crafty, with all the tools they need in order to be creative - from supplies to ideas!Nabil has been eager to see more people getting into paper crafting, particularly card-making, especially during the pandemic. He added, “It is an absolute honor and privilege to serve this incredible and supportive community of crafters and artists, and we challenge ourselves to come up with more exciting, unique, and innovative products every day.”Altenew, a 7-year-old New York-based arts and crafts brand, has been the leader in providing paper crafting inspiration and ideas through their beautiful, one-of-a-kind, and innovative products. Since its inception in 2014, Altenew has been providing card-making and scrapbooking enthusiasts with some much-needed relief. Through their online learning platform, inspiration e-books, and free online crafting classes, this company has been helping spark creativity, especially for beginners who are just starting to embark on their creative journey.Last year, Altenew started hosting a series of virtual card-making workshops for crafting enthusiasts from all over the world. These workshops are beginner-friendly and aim to provide card inspiration and ideas, as well as jumpstart creativity. The pandemic has created a situation where many people need more than just the cards they've made - they need kind words, comfort, and interaction with others, albeit virtually.“Here at Altenew, we are all about inspiration! One of the ways in which we aim to inspire and connect with our customers is through all of the live sessions and classes we host. One of my most favorite ways to do this is through our virtual cardmaking workshops,” UK-based longtime card-maker and Altenew Creative Ambassador Lydia Evans proudly shared. “These virtual cardmaking workshops allow our customers to craft along with us in their own homes! ﻿All workshop participants can interact with our instructors, create projects simultaneously, and chat with their fellow participants. I believe that this is such a great thing we do as it means that crafters all around the world can connect and create while in the comfort of their own craft rooms.”Participants from around the globe have access to high-quality and curated cardmaking materials at an affordable price point. They can make their own handmade cards during these hour-long workshops. Each class offered in Altenew’s Crafting 101 series puts the spotlight on a wide range of basic paper crafting supplies like paper, inks, clear stamps, dies, watercolors, etc. Expert card-making instructors host these workshops, providing tips, tricks, and advice, and answering questions from participants.Altenew firmly believes that anyone can craft with a bit of guidance and inspiration. You don’t need to be super creative to start your crafting journey. Whether crafting is your passion or you’re simply a curious cat who wants to give this therapeutic hobby a shot, Altenew is here to provide everything you need. From your daily dose of inspirational blogs, how-to videos on YouTube, cardmaking ideas on Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook, to free online classes, virtual workshops, free e-books, printed inspiration guides, and catalogs - Altenew is your go-to for everything craft-related.Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting adventures!

Altenew Virtual Workshop Testimonials