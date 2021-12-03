Auditor McGuiness’ Office Ranks No. 2 Nationally with Reports on Oversight.gov

DOVER, DEL. – The Delaware State Auditor’s Office has been ranked No. 2 on the list of Top 6 Agencies with Reports on Oversight.gov.

“My office works diligently, with a fixed determination, to provide independent, objective oversight of the state government’s use of taxpayer dollars,” Auditor Kathy McGuiness said. “It is a proud moment when you see the difference your efforts have made. I’m excited to keep with this momentum and continue serving the great State of Delaware.”

Alongside the Delaware Auditor’s Office, the top six agencies are Oregon’s Secretary of State (Audits Division), Indiana Office of the Inspector General, Chicago Office of the Inspector General, Arlington County Auditor, and Florida’s Office of the Chief Inspector General. Collectively, a total of 381 reports have been submitted, with Delaware’s Auditor’s Office accounting for 115 of those reports.

“Since the inception of the Oversight.gov State/Local page, the Delaware State Auditor has been one of our most active participants,” said spokesperson Shiji Thomas of the National Science Foundation Office of the Inspector General, who oversees the project. “Kathy McGuiness and her team provided critical support right from the start. Through the development and pilot phases, McGuiness’ team worked closely with the Oversight.gov team to make the page a reality.

“We are grateful for the contributions the Delaware State Auditor has made for the Oversight community.”

Oversight.gov is a website that contains publicly accessible reports, investigations and recommendations from state and local inspection offices. The site is managed by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency and is frequently updated by the Inspector Generals.

You can discover local and state offices’ recent data, trending reports and summaries at oversight.gov .

Learn more about the Delaware Auditor’s Office at https://auditor.delaware.gov.

Contact:

Anna Nuzzolese, Executive Assistant

Anna.nuzzolese@delaware.gov

302-857-3907