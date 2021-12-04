HOLLY FORBES FROM NBC TV’S “THE VOICE” JOINS LANDAU’S 2021 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS TOUR

Holly Forbes, 'The Voice' contestant and special guest for Landau's annual “Home for the Holidays” Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, Season six winner of NBC's America's Got Talent

I am so honored that Holly has decided to come along this year!” — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, season six winner of NBC's America’s Got Talent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holly Forbes, who wowed the judges and viewers all over America this season on NBC TV’s “The Voice” is joining America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. as his special guest for the singer’s annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour.Forbes’ first concert date since her appearances on “The Voice” will be Friday, December 10th at 7 pm at the Theater at Huntington City Hall (also known as the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium) presented by Par Mar Stores and the Foundry Theater.Tickets for the Huntington concert with Landau and Holly are available now while they last at www.landaumurphyjr.com/events and the Adams Hallmark store at the Huntington Mall. Fans of Holly, Landau, and Christmas music should purchase their tickets quickly to avoid a sellout. Concert attendees are encouraged by Landau to bring non-perishable food items for the Feeding Hunger local food bank for the chance to meet Holly and Landau and receive a digital copy of Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” CD.Forbes will also join Landau for several other tour dates in West Virginia. A complete list and ticket links are available at www.landaumurphyjr.com About Holly:Holly Forbes is a resident of Catlettsburg, KY across the Ohio River from Huntington WV. She received a rare “four-chair turn” from “The Voice” judges. Ariana Grande’ called Forbes “consistently phenomenal” and said she plans to record a duet with Holly. Blake Shelton called her performances “epic” and John Legend gushed over the power of Forbes vocal talent.About Landau:Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the season six winner of “America’s Got Talent”. His fourth album “Landau Live In Las Vegas” recorded at Caesars Palace was just released. Landau is celebrating the 10th year of his AGT win with tour stops in Vegas, Hollywood, Atlantic City, New York City, Texas, and his home state of West Virginia. Landau has helped raise over two million dollars for Mountain state charities. This Christmas, he’s encouraging fans to donate to his Landau’s Kids Joy Toy Drive. Landau will personally deliver toys to West Virginia children hospitalized during the holidays.

