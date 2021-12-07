American Businesses Are Turning To Corporate Gifting To Reconnect With Customers

Corporate Gifting To Reconnect With Customers

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2021 comes to a close, there are reports of new variants of the coronavirus spreading across the globe. These variants have forced people to ask several questions: Are the COVID-19 vaccines still effective? Are there new things to be done to stay safe?

These variants pose certain risks for American businesses. They already had to deal with an air of uncertainty for extended periods in 2020 and 2021. A question constantly on their minds is whether these variants will play spoilsport in 2022.

With 2022 only a few weeks away, American businesses are turning to traditional modes of marketing to reconnect with their customers, employees, and associates. There is heightened interest in corporate gifting as a means of creating hype for a brand in the market. Businesses are looking to distribute attractive promotional merchandise featuring their logo and message to ensure that customers and associates think fondly of them in 2022.

November has witnessed a lot of businesses distributing calendars as year-end corporate gifts. This trend will continue in December. There are a wide variety of calendars available online, including wall calendars, desk calendars, magnetic calendars, and calendar greeting cards. Weekly and monthly planners are also given away as New Year gifts. These products offer visibility throughout the year and quality Return on Investment (ROI).

Drinkware is also popularly used as a corporate gift. Businesses are investing in mugs, tumblers, vacuum bottles, sports bottles, and aluminum bottles to strike a chord with their target audience. These products are durable and can be carried around with ease, helping recipients quench their thirst wherever they are.

Stationery items are also being invested in. These include a variety of pens, sticky notes, padfolios, document holders, binders, and jotter pads.

Cellphone accessories, power banks, and USB flash drives also find favor with businesses as giveaways. Finally, there are two more categories that are being preferred by businesses this year. The first category is bags. Drawstring bags, duffels, laptop bags, totes, cooler bags, travel bags, briefcases, and lunch bags are quite popular as giveaways.

The final category includes embroidered apparel such as t-shirts, caps, jackets, sweatshirts, dress shirts, and athletic wear. With the low investment required to make bulk purchases of promotional merchandise, many businesses are already planning their corporate gift purchases.

There is hope that the fear and uncertainty associated with the virus will disappear completely by mid-2022 and that normalcy in business will return soon.

About Promo Direct

Promo Direct was established by Dave Sarro in 1991. The organization provides small, medium, and large businesses with quality promotional products all through the year.