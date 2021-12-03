Blueberry Extracts Market to Garner $ 475.9 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 10.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Rising application base of blueberry extracts in cosmetics industry is projected to escalate the blueberry extract market at a CAGR of 10.1%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on "Global Blueberry Extracts Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Form (Liquid, Powder, Dried (Dehydrated), and Puree); Applications (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Nutraceuticals, Others); Distribution Channel (Direct Sale, Indirect Sale), and Geography", The global blueberry extracts market is accounted to US$ 201.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 475.9 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 201.0 Million in 2018

Market Size- US$ 475.9 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 10.1% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 158

No. Tables- 77

No. of Charts & Figures- 74

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Form , and Puree; Applications ; Distribution Channel

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Blueberry extracts are extracted from small blueberries which grow on the perennial flowering bush Cyanococcus. These extracts are considered as a natural health supplement which is prepared from concentrated blueberry juice. Blueberry extract are known for rich nutritional profile and a rich source of antioxidants, beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonol and anthocyanins, and other vital nutrients.

The food and dietary supplement manufacturers are turning their focus on blueberry extracts products due to the growing awareness regarding their nutritional benefits, leading to an increase in their demand all over the globe. Rising health awareness among the general population is driving the consumption of natural origin products with natural ingredients. To cater to the market demand for blueberry extracts, producers are diversifying the application base of these extracts.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Blueberry Extracts Market

The recent COVID-19outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across all regions in the world. As of May 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, the UK, and some other countries are among the worst-hit countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns called protective measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The food processing industry is considered as one of the major industries in the world that are suffering serious factory shutdown, supply chain disruptions, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns because of this outbreak. Even though some of the manufacturers are trying to recover their loss by implementing new strategies, it will take ample time to overcome the pandemic loss.

Based on form, the blueberry extracts market has been segmented into liquid, powder, dried (dehydrated), and puree. The liquid segment led the blueberry extracts market in 2018. Moreover, the powder segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during forecast period. The manufacturers prefer production of liquid form of blueberry extract as compared to the other forms owing to the ease of industrial product formulation. Further, liquid form of blueberry extract is widely used in production of food and beverage items along with nutraceutical products to provide taste and flavour along with nutritional content.

In 2018, the North America region dominated the blueberry extracts market in terms of value. The growth of the blueberry extract market in this region is primarily attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements and food and beverage industry in the US and Canada. Rising demand for healthy and nutritional food and beverages among the health-conscious consumers is the major factor driving the blueberry extract market in North America. Blueberry extract are used as a key ingredient in cosmetic products, and growing awareness about the benefits of using blueberry extracts in cosmetic products has boosted the blueberry extract market growth in the North America region

Blueberry Extracts Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Berrico, Bio Botanica, Carrubba Inc., FutureCeuticals, Inc., HerboNutra, Life Extension, Mazza Innovation, Naturalin, Nutragreen Biotechnology and Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd are among the key players in the global Blueberry Extracts market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

