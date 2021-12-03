Hydrogen Generation Market Revenue to Register Robust Growth Rate up to 2028 | Allied Market Research

Hydrogen Generation Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen generation market by segments, The report on the basis of production, generation and delivery mode, end-user and geography. On the basis of production, the industry is segmented into steam reforming of hydrocarbons, fossil fuels, electrolysis, dissociation of hydrocarbons and others. Based on generation & delivery type, the market is divided into merchant production, liquid production, gaseous production, captive production and by-product production.

According to the end-users, the hydrogen generation market is classified into petroleum refining & recovery, chemical processing, automotive fuels, ammonia production, methanol production and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

COVID-19 impact analysis

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world hydrogen generation market.

• Geographically, the hydrogen generation market is analysed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the hydrogen generation market is provided. For instance, stringent regulations, growth in fuels for transportation purposes and decreased quality of crude oil will drive this market.

• Leading players within the hydrogen generation market are profiled in this report and their key developments in recent years are listed down.

Major Market Players:

1. Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

2. Airgas Inc. (U.S.)

3. Air Liquide SA (France)

4. Alumifuel Power Corporation (U.S.)

5. Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH (Germany)

6. Hydrogenics Corp. (Canada)

7. Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

8. Linde AG (Germany)

9. Nuvera Fuel Cells

10. LLC (U.S.) and Praxair Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Hydrogen Generation Market, By Production

• Steam reforming of hydrocarbons

• Fossil Fuels

• Electrolysis

• Water

• Alkaline

• Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM)

• High Temperature

• Dissociation of hydrocarbons

• Others ( Photolysis, Bio photolysis)

Hydrogen Generation Market, By End-user

• Petroleum Refining & Recovery

• Chemical Processing

• Automotive Fuels

• Ammonia Production

• Methanol Production

• Others (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Edible fats & oils)

