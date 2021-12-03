Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size Projected To Reach USD 27.12 Billion at CAGR of 18.7%, By 2026

Reports And Data

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size – USD 6.83 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 18.7%, Market Trends-The development of big data and analytics technologies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as rising social media based users and other e-commerce portals

The Digital Intelligence Platform Market is expected to reach USD 27.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Digital intelligence platforms help to achieve real-time business insights. Apart from enhancing customer retention, they also present competitive differentiation. Digital intelligence platforms store, obtain and manage digital data of the consumers with data management tools. This data investigates consumer behavior.

The rising popularity of e-commerce and online shopping are propelling the expanding global market. Another significant factor is the growing demand for mobile applications. Recording sales, tracking of customer transactions, and retailers gaining customer insights to make more reliable business decisions in real-time has advanced the market growth. Correlating to customers via social media also encourages businesses to know their tastes. Through analysis of customer behavior, and web analytics, enterprises make customer-centric enterprise decisions.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Organizations in the region are developing data and analytics tools and platforms to achieve different data sets with more significant volumes and derive more in-depth insights from the data. Further, growing competition in the industry has supported players to assure effective working across several stages in the delivery.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Digital Intelligence Platform Market is estimated to reach USD 27.12 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

• The mobile touch point accounted for the largest share of 27.9% of the market in 2018.

• The small & medium enterprises (SME’s) is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 19.1% during the forecast period.

• The data management application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 19.2% during the forecast period.

• The retail and ecommerce application is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 18.8% during the forecast period.

• With the application of analysis, it is feasible to recognize considered customers and engage them, as well as identify possible customers and attract them with valuable offers. Customers are less expected to churn if they are comparable to the primary target customers. For example, the world's largest retailer, Walmart, is in the way of developing the world’s most massive private cloud to process 2.5 petabytes of data every hour with over 20,000 stores in 28 countries.

• North America region accounted for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018. The market in the region is expected to increase due to the growing adoption of cloud solutions by the companies and technological advancements. The presence of leading market players in the region aids in the creation and implementation of innovative technologies.

• Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

• The Key players in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market include SAS Institute, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Optimizely, Evergage, Inc., Mixpanel, Inc., Webtrekk, Cxense ASA, New Relic, Inc., Localytics Limited, and International Business Machines Corporation.

Segments covered in the report:

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Touch point Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Mobile

• Company Website

• Web

• Social Media

• Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• BFSI

• Retail & E-Commerce

• IT & Telecommunications

• Travel & Tourism

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Analytics

• Data Management

• Engagement Optimization

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

