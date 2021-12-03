Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 10.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 9%. Market Trends – Product launches and research for cancer stem cell therapeutics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics market was valued at USD 10.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 20.08 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0%. The study has focused on therapeutic treatment types for ‘Cancer Stem Cells’ against a wide spectrum of tumour forms such as breast, blood, lung and others. Recent emergence of “Off-the –shelf” stem cell treatment entered the clinical trial in U.S. to determine the extent to which the tumours respond to NK cell therapy and if the incurable cancer is treated or not.

Development of advanced genomic analysis technique, introduction of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, huge amount of research by Cancer societies and proven effectiveness of transplants are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market. Certain manufacturing and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics market include:

Merck KGA, LONZA Group AG, Novartis, Osiris Therapeutics, Pfizer, Pfizer, Stemline Therapeutics Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7% in Asia Pacific. High awareness about cancer stem cells across the globe is the key factor to propel the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

• The market for lung cancer disease type segment (i.e. small cell lung cancers, non-small cell lung cancers) is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.

• Bone marrow stem cell transplant therapy is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period 2019-2028 with a CAGR of 10.4%. However, related side effects and high costs are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

• However, the cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

• Autologous Stem Cell Transplants treatment segment type has dominated the market at a share of 52.8%.

• North America is expected to account for the 64% of the global Cancer stem cell therapeutics market. United States is like to witness high growth even due to huge amount of funding by the government for clinical trials.

• The Cell Banks and Tissue Banks end use segment has a market share of 12.5%.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market on the basis of treatment type, disease type, application, end user and the regional outlook:

Treatment Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Autologous Stem Cell Transplants

• Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplants

• Syngeneic Stem Cell Transplants

• Bone Marrow Stem Cell Transplants

Disease Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Brain Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Bladder Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Others

Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Musculoskeletal disorders

• Neurodegenerative disorders

• Cardiovascular diseases

• Gastrointestinal diseases

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Wounds and injuries

• Surgeries

• Malignancies

• Dermatology

End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Hospitals and Surgical Centres

• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

• Cell Banks and Tissue Banks

• Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories, and CROs

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report as per your requirement.

