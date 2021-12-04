Antibody Production Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing focus on production of therapeutic antibodies for treating cancer and other chronic diseases

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -The global antibody production market size is expected to reach USD 33.52 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising investments in research and development activities and increasing demand for cost-effective therapeutic treatments are boosting global market revenue growth.

Antibodies are extensively used in diagnostics, research, and therapeutic purposes due to key features such as high specificity, binding affinity, and low toxicity. The global antibody production market is driven by key factors including patent cessation of monoclonal antibodies, gradual government acceptance for various targeted immunotherapy, and antibody therapeutics to treat several chronic diseases like cancer, and rheumatic arthritis. Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, growing adoption of protein therapeutics, and availability of enhanced technology for antibody production are also fueling global market growth.

However, factors such as costly primary antibodies and a low number of commercially available antibody drugs are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1404

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Antibody Production market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, Pall Corp., INTEGRA Biosciences AG, FiberCell Systems Inc GeneTex, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Abcam PLC, and Sigma Aldrich Corporation are some key players operating in the global antibody production market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1404

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Antibody Production market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Antibody Production market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Antibody Production market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antibody-production-market

Key highlights in the report:

• The polyclonal antibodies segment is projected to account for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. High demand for polyclonal antibodies is due to its quick production, comparatively easy purification, cost-effectiveness, and high chances of getting better antigen response by producing antibodies in various animals.

• Based on the process, the downstream process is expected to account for lucrative growth throughout the forecast period. High usage of chromatography systems for production of antibodies is an essential factor boosting segment revenue growth. The downstream process is commonly used owing to high accuracy and efficiency.

• Among the end-use segments, the research institutes segment is projected to account for rapid revenue growth during the forecast period owing to rising investments in R&D activities, increasing research on genomics and proteomics, and increasing focus on identifying new biomarkers.

• North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Presence of dominant pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, technological advancements, availability of latest equipment, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and facilities, increasing investments in R&D, and high focus on drug discovery are key factors fueling market growth in this region.

• Europe is expected to account for significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to presence of leading key players, rising prevalence of contagious diseases, and ongoing research activities.

• The antibody production market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of various chronic diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure and other facilities, and increasing research and development activities are some factors supporting market revenue growth in Asia Pacific.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global antibody production market based on class, process, end-use, and region:

Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Monoclonal antibodies

• Polyclonal Antibodies

• Murine

• Chimeric

• Humanized

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Upstream Processing

o Bioreactors

 Large-scale bioreactors

 Single-use bioreactors

o Consumables

 Media

 Buffers and Reagents

o Downstream Processing

 Chromatography Systems

 Chromatography Resins

o Filtration

 Filtration Systems

 Filtration Consumables and Accessories

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research Institutes

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1404

Thank you for reading the research report on global Antibody Production market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Gene Expression Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/gene-expression-market-growth-driven-by-rising-need-for-personalized-medicine-reports-and-data.html

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/gene-expression-market-growth-driven-by-rising-need-for-personalized-medicine-reports-and-data.html

Kidney Function Tests Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/kidney-function-tests-market-growth-driven-by-surging-prevalence-of-chronic-kidney-diseases-reports-and-data.html

Radiotherapy Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/increasing-use-of-radiotherapy-to-treat-some-cancers-and-as-a-palliative-treatment-to-drive-revenue-growth-of-radiotherapy-market-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.