ADOT officers seize 112 pounds of cocaine at Topock Port of Entry

KINGMAN – Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers, aided by one of the agency’s K-9 units, seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine Tuesday, Nov. 30, from a commercial vehicle that came through the Topock Port of Entry on I-40 near the California state line.

The vehicle came through the port of entry from California and was directed by officers to an area for a routine inspection. As part of the inspection, a drug-sniffing dog handled by one of the ADOT officers detected illegal substances. In searching the vehicle, officers found boxes containing several bundles of cocaine, which weighed approximately 112 pounds combined.

The driver, 40-year-old Gurvinder Singh of India, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

ADOT officers enlisted the aid of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, a task force composed of officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies, to take possession of the cocaine and conduct the ongoing investigation.

ADOT officers enforce laws involving commercial vehicle safety and permits, registration and driver license fraud, and unlicensed auto dealers, among other areas related to the agency’s transportation responsibilities. In 2018, ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division began using K-9 units based out of commercial ports of entry next to California, New Mexico and Utah to help reduce smuggling of drugs and people.