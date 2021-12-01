The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to roll back and quite possibly overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 ruling that declared a constitutional right to abortion, a reversal that would divide the country and send millions of pregnant women on trips to California and other states where abortion remained legal.
You just read:
How a Supreme Court move to restrict abortion rights would impact safe havens like California
