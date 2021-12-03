Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1900 Block of 4th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in the 1900 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:04 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/WGtUJR8rZsQ

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

