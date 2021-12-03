Eyewear Market 2021 Latest Trends & Growth Opportunities by Key Players Marchon Eyewear, Bausch & Lomb, Luxottica Group

Eyewear Market

New players are entering the market and bringing new technologies with them, driving the market demand globally.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has led to lockdowns globally, and hence many of the offline stores are not operating. This has led to an increase in consumers opting for online mediums.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Eyewear Market is forecast to reach USD 245.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The eyewear market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising number of eye diseases and growth in the aging population across the globe. Moreover, the increasing trend of eyewear becoming a part of fashion and luxury is fostering the market demand. However, the shift to newer technologies, such as laser surgeries, is hampering the market demand.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been around 2.0 Billion new cases of Myopia, or Nearsightedness, an eye disorder, in the last 5 years, from 2015 to 2020. New players are entering the market and bringing new technologies with them, driving the market demand globally.

The COVID-19 impact:

The entire world has been affected by the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Over the past couple of months, many countries have enforced lockdowns, leading to a decline in the sales of the eyewear market, especially the luxury and fashion segment. Consumers are currently only purchasing online, and since eyewear does not come under essential commodities, the demand for these products is being affected negatively due to the COVID-19 Pandemic leading to a decline in the sales of most of the eyewear manufacturers.

Key participants include Marchon Eyewear, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision, Charmant Group, Fielmann AG, Safilo Group, CIBA Vision, and Luxottica Group, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Eyewear market on the basis of product, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Spectacles

o Frames of Spectacles

o Lenses of Spectacles

• Contact Lenses

• Shades

• Other Products

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Men

• Women

• Unisex

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores (E-commerce)

The global Eyewear Market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

