The Shoebox Project for Women Celebrates it’s 10th Anniversary Milestone with the Return of the Festive Drive in London

Collected shoeboxes ready to be donated

Local Chapter aims to spread solidarity, compassion and holiday cheer among women impacted by homelessness

The Shoebox Project for Women provides women affected by homelessness with little luxuries to make them feel special during a difficult time. The drive also connects communities and instils kindness.” — Julie McConville

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many festive activities that were curtailed last year, community members in London are eager for the revival of The Shoebox Project for Women’s annual festive gift drive, a beloved seasonal tradition that was suspended last year due to COVID-19.

The Shoebox Project for Women is proudly celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the theme for this milestone campaign is “Together, We’re Better”. The charity is on a mission to foster compassionate and caring communities through the simple act of gift-giving, and the London Chapter is asking for support.

“The Shoebox Project provides women with the essentials they need and small gifts they appreciate, but it’s so much more than that” says Executive Director, Lesley Hendry. “This gift drive connects communities by facilitating compassionate gestures of kindness. The idea that a person in their community took the time and effort to assemble a special gift and to write a thoughtful greeting can mean the world to a woman who is feeling scared, invisible or alone.

Along with a caring message, Shoebox gifts include £35 worth of much-needed personal items like soap, shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste, allowing women feel more confident in a time of great turmoil. The little luxuries they provide such as gift cards, cozy socks, and high- quality beauty products, offer a rare and invaluable message to a woman who finds herself in a refuge that she remains worthy of nice things and deserves to feel special.

For those who are still working from home or who prefer to give online, supporters can still donate a Virtual Shoebox for distribution to women’s aid shelters across the country during the festive drive

On Saturday December 4th, a group of festive volunteers led by this year’s local coordinator Aimee Foy, will be packing boxes filled with goodies donated by Colgate, Pixie and other brands. “We have a very high standard for our boxes and this sets us apart from other gift giving programs” says Julie McConville former chapter lead and one of the trustees of the charity’s board of directors.

In the past, the London Shoebox Project for Women has distributed to organisations such as Women at the Well, Ace of Clubs, Women’s Aid and St Mungo’s and they hope to meet the increased demand this year.

Community members interested in making a Shoebox, donating a Virtual Shoebox or contributing in other ways can visit www.shoeboxproject.org.uk for more detailed information including drop off points.

The Shoebox Project for Women aims to share kindness and compassion with local women impacted by homelessness through the collection and distribution of gift-filled Shoeboxes. Each Shoebox is festively decorated and lovingly packed with essentials and gifts valued at £35, as well as a message of support, that can enhance self-worth and reduce feelings of isolation.



