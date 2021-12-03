Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market Top Impacting Factors, Growth Analysis and Industry Predictions 2028

A glycated hemoglobin test is used to diagnose type 2 diabetes by monitoring the amount of hemoglobin bound to the glucose.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market by Product (Laboratory HbA1c Testing Products and Point of Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products), by Technology (Chromatography and Immunoassay), and by End User (Hospitals, Physical Examination Institution, and Research Institutions) - Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the glycated hemoglobin testing market include increasing diabetic patients, growing geriatric population, technological advancements in diagnosing diabetes, growth in the home healthcare market, and increased R&D activities in early diagnosis and efficient disease management. However, the availability of substitutes and high costs associated with glycated hemoglobin testing hinder the market growth. Increase in diabetic population and growing awareness about POC HbA1c testing in developing countries are expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

The key players that operate in this market include

The key players that operate in this market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bayer AG, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, ARKRAY, Inc., and A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

