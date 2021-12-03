Land Target Acquisition Systems Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Production rate of land target acquisition systems has been hampered due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Target acquisition systems are multi-use weapon systems that are used for identification, location & detection of the target to permit the effective employment of lethal & non-lethal weapons. Target includes a wide array of resources that an enemy commander can use to conduct operations including mobile and stationary units, forces, equipment, capabilities, facilities, persons and functions. Target acquisition can be considered as the process of a weapon system to decide which object to lock on to, as opposed to surveillance on one and target tracking. Talent acquisition systems are in high demand due to their increased use in intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Target acquisition systems also work parallel with the missile and bomb guidance mechanisms & battlefield management systems.

Advancements in automatic weapons, increasing defense expenditure of countries, rise in demand for artillery systems by military forces, increasing demand for surveillance vehicles, and ongoing military modernization programs worldwide are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of land target acquisition systems market. However, the high operational cost of target acquisition systems is a factor which may hamper growth of the global land target acquisition systems market. On the contrary, growing investment in the research & development (R&D) sector for the development of technologically advanced systems for defense applications are the opportunistic for the future growth of land target acquisition systems market.

Threat of cross border terrorism, security of land borders, and drugs dealing are the major challenges faced by armies. Therefore, demand of surveillance vehicles is increasing as such systems are capable of surveillance from a safe distance. In addition, such systems also save lives of troops from cross border firings as it provides specific locations of threats, which can then be neutralized by forces. Hence, increasing demand of surveillance vehicles is driving the growth of the global land acquisition systems market.

