Remote Patient Monitoring Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021-2028

Surge in the adoption rate of remote patient monitoring devices fuel the growth of the global patient monitoring devices market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Condition (Congestive Heart Failure, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Blood Pressure, and Mental Health), Components (Devices and Software) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global patient monitoring market is divided on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into hemodynamic, neuromonitoring, cardiac, fetal & neonatal, respiratory, multiparameter, remote patient, weight, temperature, and urine output monitoring devices. The cardiac monitoring devices segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-fourth of the total market, owing to rise in cardiovascular diseases due to sedentary lifestyle and growth in geriatric population. However, the remote patient monitoring devices segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, as it does not require the intervention of healthcare professionals.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

General Electric Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtornic Plc

Masimo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

Omron Corporation

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Remote Patient Monitoring Market analysis from 2020 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Market growth.

