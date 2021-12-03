Micro Surveys With Real-Time Data Are Increasingly Being Used In The Market Research Services Industry

Market Research Services Market - Global Forecast To 2030

Market Research Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are increasingly replacing traditional lengthy surveys with micro surveys to garner quick, real-time insights from respondents. Micro surveys offer real-time data with a scope to customize future insights. Micro survey companies also enable their end-users to quickly interpret and generate trends and patterns. Moreover, market research companies are increasingly using advanced research technologies such as eye-tracking technology to generate consumer insights. Market research companies are increasingly focusing on scrutinizing the emotional connection of customers with products. Market researchers are collecting and analyzing unconscious reactions of the customers’ brain through neuromarketing tools, such as emotion measurement, eye tracking, and other implicit priming tests. Eye-tracking technology is helpful for gauging consumer reaction towards products, without any bias or errors.

This technology is used in studying consumer behavior during shopping, where researchers can capture actual reaction and time spent gazing at a particular product or a group, which allows researchers to provide unbiased insights.

The market research services market is expected to benefit from rising focus on customer satisfaction and experience surveys. The rise of competition among companies is forcing them to find new ways to retain their customers and attract new ones. To accomplish this goal, many companies are looking for continuous feedback from customers to deliver high quality goods or services.

The market research services market consists of the sales of market research services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage activities for studying and analyzing markets according to the end user’s need. Market research establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The market research companies provide data, data analysis and consumer analysis based on the end user’s need through primary and secondary research. The data often contains both qualitative and quantitative information, and can be tailored to meet the client’s need. Market research firms offer both standard products and customized solutions as part of their offerings.

TBRC’s market research services market report is segmented into marketing research and analysis services, public opinion and election polling, FMCG, media, professional services, healthcare, others.

The global market research services market size is expected to recover from COVID-19 crisis and grow from $73.94 billion in 2020 to $82.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.

Major players covered in the global market research services industry are Nielsen Holdings plc, Kantar Group, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Ipsos Group S.A., GfK SE.

Market Research Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 provides market research services market overview, forecast market research services market size and growth for the whole market, market research services market segments, and geographies, market research services market trends, market research services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

