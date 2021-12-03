Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Study Report Based on Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The North American region dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to have a CAGR of 10.8% in the period 20202-2027.Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is of immense importance in combatting microbial contamination in water. In the residential application, ultraviolet disinfectant equipment finds usage in drinking water disinfection owing to the increasing population and diminishing freshwater resources is projected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. There many types of reactors present (e.g., boot or axial shape) and can be obtained with ports in several sizes depending on the design and the flow-rate the product is supposed to serve. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection. The reactor chamber contributed to a substantial market share in 2019 as it physically encompasses the lamp and quartz sleeve. The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand.

This equipment is deployed for use in applications extending from the residential homes’ drinking water purification to water supply disinfection of the whole municipality to industrial wastewater treatment .Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Size – USD 2,539.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends –The growing necessity of safe drinking water, particularly in the emerging economies. The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market along with product portfolio and market performance. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is of immense importance in combatting microbial contamination in water disinfection, and surface disinfection. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is an exceptionally efficient way to destroy pathogenic microbes, comprising bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, responsible for causing infectious diseases. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are responsible for mortality in over 17 million people annually. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/160

Key participants include American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application,

end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfections

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Get a discount on the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/160

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

RELATED REPORTS:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

Read More:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-disinfectant-equipment-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs