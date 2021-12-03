Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

High prevalence of respiratory diseases, rise in population along with urbanization and increase in geriatric population is fueling the market demand.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 57.29 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These devices are used for diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, tuberculosis, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These devices help patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases and respiratory diseases.

Growth in people suffering from respiratory diseases coupled with a rise in the number of surgical procedure will boost the market growth. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increase in geriatric population, rise in pollution, an increase in tobacco consumption, and growth in surgical procedures are also encouraging the growth of the market.

Factors such as innovations in respiratory care devices and government support for the launch of these devices also boost the market. High demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices will also propel market growth. Growing demand for therapeutic devices for homecare and increase in expenditure in healthcare will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

North America dominates the market for anesthesia and respiratory devices. High per capita income and awareness of health in the developed region is fueling the market in this region. One of the leading cost of death in North America is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This increases the demand for the product. Increasing investment in healthcare by the government will also encourage the growth of the market.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Ambu S/A, 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co., KGaA, Chart Industries Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Invacare Corporation, Masimo Corporation, and ResMed Inc., among

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Neuro-robotic Systems held a market share of 24% in the year 2020.

• Anesthesia Delivery Machine aids in providing drugs to patients in pain. It transfers constant and accurate supply of medical gases and anesthetic vapor at desired pressure and flow. It held a market share of 27% in the year 2020.

• Therapeutic Devices such as infusion pumps, pacemakers, hemodialysers, ventilators, and spinal stimulators attempt to replace certain critical physiological functionalities or provide needed pain therapy. It held a market share of 28% in the year 2020.

• Diagnostic Devices is forecasted to hold a market share of 26% in the year 2028. It is used to identify the nature of certain phenomenon, generally related to a medical condition.

• Examples of diagnostic devices are magnetic resonance imaging apparatuses, temperature sensors or pacemakers.

• Hospitals held a market share of 27% in the year 2020. Research institutes are forecasted to hold a market share of 21% in the year 2028.

• Clinics are forecasted to have the highest market growth rate of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

• Cerebral Palsy held a market share of 21% in the year 2020. Children who suffer from the disease also have problem breathing and develop infections. Respiratory devices are commonly used among patient suffering from cerebral palsy.

• Europe is forecasted to hold a market share of 24% in the year 2028. High per capita income and investment in the healthcare sector boost the growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market on the basis of Product, Respiratory Devices, Anesthesia Devices, Application, End Users and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Neuro-robotic Systems

• Brain Computer Interface

• Non-invasive Stimulators

• Wearable Device

Anesthesia Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Anesthesia Delivery Machines

• Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories

• Anesthesia Monitors

• Anesthesia Information Management Systems

Respiratory Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Therapeutic Devices

• Monitoring Devices

• Diagnostic Devices

• Consumables & Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Cerebral Palsy

• Parkinson's disease

• Spinal Cord Injury

• Traumatic Brain Injury

• Stroke

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Cognitive Care Centers

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Institutes

• Other End User

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

