Industrial Computers Market: The Road to Industry 4.0 | Industry Analysis by Type, Technology, End Use, and Region- 2027

Industrial Computers Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, "Industrial Computers Market by Type (Panel, Box, Embedded, Din Rail, Rack Mount, and Thin Client), Technology (Resistive, Capacitive, and Others), End Use (Automotive, Chemicals, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Data Storage (HDD and SSD), and Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."

An industrial computer is a computer designed for industrial purposes (production of goods and services), with a form factor between a net top and a rack of servers. Industrial computers have higher standards of reliability and precision, and are more expensive than consumer electronics generally. It is designed to operate in extreme environments, such as high temperature, humidity, and aggressive dust fluctuations. Industrial computers are mostly used in industrial automation, aerospace, transportation, solar power, and wind generators. The primary consideration is consistent and efficient performance in challenging environments delivered by these computers, since they can operate within the range from — 40 ° C to +80 ° C. Industrial PCs consume low power because they operate on batteries such as nickel cadmium, nickel metal hydride, or other sources of renewable energy such as solar power or wind power.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Factors such as the emergence of IoT in various industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, food and beverages are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial PC market. Integration with IoT technologies makes the operation convenient and automated, minimizes error chances and helps in data acquisition & process control. Growing demand for energy-efficient manufacturing operations by various industries thus fuel the growth of the industrial computer sector.

Segments covered: Type, Technology, End Use, and Region

Regions covered: North America (Canada, Mexico, U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, Middle East)

Companies covered: Major players analyzed are Panasonic Corporation, Omron Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Kontron AG, Advantech Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Beckhoff Automation GMBH & Co., and Schneider Electric.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

• Global industrial computers market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

• Global factories have struggled to integrate new industrial computers as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

• The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for industrial computers are gradually going to increase.

• This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced industrial computers to enhance efficiency.

The global industrial computers market trends are as follows:

Industrial computers for discrete industries to show high growth

Increasing demand for enhanced process flexibility and efficiency, harmonized production processes for optimum supply chain management, comprehensive integration of quality and regulatory requirements, and constant pressure to reduce maintenance and operating costs in discrete industries are expected to propel the adoption of industrial computers in coming year. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies and materials, a growing number of market players, and the increasing need for sustained plant productivity and efficiency, is also boost the market growth for industrial computers.

Asia-Pacific industrial computers market to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for industrial computers. Factors such as rapid industrialization, increased energy and power infrastructure investments, and favorable government policies that enable foreign players to enter the Asia Pacific market are expected to increase the sector's growth during the forecast period.

The key drivers of the industrial computers market are the increase in the trend of digitalization in different manufacturing sectors, the increase in IoT implementation among different industries and high investment in R&D to provide customization services. However, this method requires tremendous investment; hence the initial deployment cost of industrial computers is high, hampering market development. Additionally, security problems due to service in harsh environments hinder the growth of the computer market in industry. On the contrary, increased demand for smart energy solutions such as computerized numerical control (CNC) machines & panel computers and increased emphasis on robust IT infrastructure are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global industrial computer industry.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global industrial computers industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global industrial computers market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global industrial computers market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global industrial PC market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the industrial computers market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the industrial computers market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

• What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the industrial computers market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

