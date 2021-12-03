Almond Milk Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 12.28 Billion Globally By 2026: IMARC Group

Almond Milk Market

The market value is expected to exceed US$ 12.28 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.31% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Almond Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," finds that the global almond milk market reached US$ 6.46 Billion in 2020. Almond milk is a dairy milk substitute made from presoaked almonds, water, sugar and acacia. It has a white, creamy texture with a nutty taste. Commercially, almond milk is produced in sweetened and unsweetened forms and various flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. It is a rich source of vitamins E and D, magnesium, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. The consumption of almond milk helps strengthen bones and muscles, maintain blood sugar levels, prevent osteoporosis, and lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Global Almond Milk Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the global almond milk market is the rising incidences of lactose intolerance and hypercholesterolemia. Besides this, increasing health-consciousness and awareness regarding animal welfare has encouraged consumers to adopt veganism and incorporate plant-based milk, such as almond milk, in their regular diets, which is supporting the market growth. With easy availability across the offline and online retail channels, market players have been able to reach a broader consumer base, which has further led to the market growth. Moreover, almond milk is extensively employed in the cosmetics industry to formulate face creams and hair care products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market value is expected to exceed US$ 12.28 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.31% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Blue Diamond Growers

• Califia Farms LLC

• Daiya Foods Inc.

• Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group

• Hiland Dairy Foods

• Malk Organics LLC

• Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC

• Sanitarium

• SunOpta Inc.

• The WhiteWave Foods Company

Almond Milk Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, category, packaging type, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Plain

• Flavored

Breakup by Category:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Carton

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Beverages

• Frozen Desserts

• Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

