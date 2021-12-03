Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 29% during 2021-2026

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market

Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 29% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global mobile device management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Mobile device management (MDM) refers to security software that assists administrators in implementing policies that monitor, secure, and manage mobile devices in an organization. It is a part of enterprise mobility management (EMM) that allows users to access company data, official documents, and applications on personal devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. MDM automatically detects new devices connected to the corporate network and enables them to send over-the-air commands. It also performs various functions, including data segregation, securing corporate documents, and monitoring and tracking the equipment.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-device-management-market/requestsample

Global Mobile Device Management Market:

The emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and increasing security concerns to protect corporate data are majorly driving the global MDM market growth. In line with this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led firms to adopt the work-from-home (WFH) model, which is enabling employees to use their personal devices to ensure business continuity, which has amplified the risk of data breaches. As a result, organizations across the globe are increasingly employing efficient MDM solutions. Additionally, the widespread deployment of cloud-based services that offer improved access to digital resources and assists information technology (IT) teams in managing and syncing multi-OS platforms through a single console is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with MDM and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the IT field are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 29% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-device-management-market

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• AirWatch (VMware)

• Blackberry

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Mobile Iron Inc.

• SAP SE

• Sophos Ltd.

• SOTI Inc.

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, deployment type, organization size, vertical, application and end-use.

Market by Type:

• Solutions

• Services

Market by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-based

Market by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Market by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Communication

• Others

Market by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800