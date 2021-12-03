Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Report, Growth, Analysis, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market

IMARC Group expects the global stoma/ostomy care market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stoma/Ostomy Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global stoma/ostomy care market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A stoma is an ostomy opening in the abdomen of the patient to facilitate removal of the body waste. It is pink to red in color, moist, round with no nerve sensations, usually requiring special care for effective treatment. Presently, there is a wide range of stoma/ostomy care products and accessories available in the market. These products are air-and water-tight and commonly used in the treatment of chronic disorders, such as bowel, prostate or bladder cancer.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Trends:

The rapidly rising geriatric population represents one of the primary factors driving the market. Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), bladder cancer and Crohn’s disease are also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on introducing advancements like innovative ostomy care products that assist in providing pH control to prevent skin infections and reducing odor. This, along with the introduction of efficient and suitable pouching systems and accessories that meet the requirements of ostomy patients, is strengthening the market growth. Other major factors, such as the rising number of awareness campaigns about ostomy and considerable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• 3M Co.

• Alcare Co. Ltd.

• B. Braun

• BAO Health Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Flexicare Medical Limited

• Hollister Incorporated

• Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company

• Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.

• Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc.

• Welland Medical Limited (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.)

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, end user and surgery.

Market Breakup by Product:

• Ostomy Bags

• By Usability

• Drainable Bags

• Closed-end Bags

• By Type

• One-piece System

• Two-piece System

• By Shape of Skin Barrier

• Flat Base Bags

• Convex Bags

• Ostomy Accessories

Market Breakup by End User:

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Market Breakup by Surgery:

• Ileostomy

• Colostomy

• Urostomy

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

