Compostable Dog Poop Bags – Pogi’s Best Large Biodegradable Pet Waste Bag Launch

Pogi’s Pet Supplies, an online retailer of environmentally conscious pet care essentials, has launched an expanded range of 100% home compostable dog poop bags. The plant-based, compostable poop bags are ideal for dog owners looking for an environmentally conscious, yet sturdy alternative to traditional plastic.

Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ newest products add to the brand’s extensive collection of earth-friendly pet supplies, which includes training pads, grooming wipes, and poop bag dispensers. The company’s plastic-free dog waste bags are currently offered in three different styles and are suitable for canines of all sizes and breeds.

Although single-use plastic bags have been outlawed in almost 70 countries across the globe, many dog owners still struggle to find a green method of cleaning up after their pooch. Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ newly updated selection of dog poop bags offer a plant-based alternative to the many harmful plastic options available on the market today.

Globally, about 500 million plastic poop bags are used and discarded each year, most of which will take more than five centuries to fully degrade in a landfill. To combat this destructive cycle, pet owners are encouraged to seek out waste bags made entirely from non-toxic, compostable materials—meaning they can safely disintegrate back into the environment within just a few months.

All of Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ poop bags are ASTM D6400-certified, biodegradable, and produced from high-quality sustainable resources. The products’ thick and durable design ensures that owners will never have to deal with any unpleasant leakage or tears.

Customers can choose to purchase either a two- or six-month supply of the brand’s classic waste bags. The retailer also offers super packs of their innovative easy-tie handle bags, which provide dog owners with added convenience while picking up poop on the go.

The products are made to fit within any standard-size dispenser, with each roll containing 15 extra-large poop bags that measure 9 x 13.5 inches. Customers also have the option to choose between the brand’s unscented and powder-fresh-scented bags.

A satisfied customer said: “These bags are soft, sturdy, and huge. They’re so much better than the bags I was using previously. They are so great for picking up my 50-pound dog’s poops without ripping, leaking, or needing two bags. The shipping was quick, too, and I love that these are better for the planet than traditional bags.”

