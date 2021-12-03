Mike Morse, A Leading Detroit Personal Injury Lawyer, Gives Back To The Medical Community

Mike Morse, so-called “Giving Back” pledge, says 'thank you' to healthcare workers in the form of free meals and N95 masks. The leading Michigan-based law firm has said that there are more plans to give back to the healthcare workers.

Detroit, MI, USA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Morse is one of the leading Detroit personal injury lawyers and has pledged to give back to the community. The law firm has announced that doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, and others who have worked tirelessly to keep Americans safe deserve a show of gratitude and appreciation. As part of showing gratitude to the brave men and women who put themselves in danger to help those in need, the firm delivered meals and N95 masks to many Detroit area hospitals. The law firm has said that it is the least they could do to show gratitude.

Mike Morse is known as being the best of all car accident lawyers in Detroit. The firm has helped accident victims win millions of dollars in compensation. If anything, the law firm's legal team has always had a front-row seat when it comes to witnessing the effort put in by the medical community. Whether helping accident victims or testifying before a grand jury, the country's healthcare workers have always been there. Furthermore, amid the coronavirus pandemic, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals have had to go above and beyond, which they did.

Readers can find out more about Mike Mores Injury Law Firm or contact the firm by visiting https://www.855mikewins.com/detroit-personal-injury-lawyers/

“At Mike Morse Law Firm, we care about people, their families and others who often suffer at the hands of those who drive recklessly or employ people without making sure that they are safe. However, as Detroit personal injury lawyers, we have had the pleasure of working with many in the healthcare industry, even during the pandemic, and we can say that we owe them a lot more than free meals and a few masks. That said it is the least we can do, but we will do more.” Said a team member of Mike Morse Injury Law Firm.

She added, “We are undertaking a lot more work, as part of our plan to give back to the community. We also invite anyone who wants to join us.”

About the Firm:

Founded by Mike Morse in 1995, Mike Morse Injury Law Firm employs over 150 people and has served over 25000 clients. The firm's clients include victims of car, motorcycle, and truck accidents. Mike is also the author of Amazon Bestseller FIREPROOF and also hosts Open Mike, a weekly podcast.

Location: Mike Morse Injury Law Firm - Google Maps

Name: Mike Morse Organization: Mike Morse Injury Law Firm Address: 2211 E Jefferson Ave STE 320, Detroit, MI Phone: (248) 350-9050