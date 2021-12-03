Yoga Mat Market Competitive Landscape, Manufacturers, Research Methodology, and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing awareness among the new generation as well as elderly population regarding health benefits of yoga is driving the global yoga mat market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain.



The Global Yoga Mat Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Yoga Mat industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Yoga Mat market along with crucial statistical data about the Yoga Mat market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.



Key Highlights of Report

The E-commerce segment held the largest market share of 52.9% in 2019. The increasing Internet penetration and accessibility and rising usage of smartphones in developing economies have driven the segment.

The natural rubber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Increasing investments by manufacturers to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable yoga mats are driving the use of natural rubber for production of yoga mats.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global yoga mat market in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle are driving the yoga mat market in the region.

Key market participants include Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and ADIDAS AG

Emergen Research has segmented the global yoga mat market in terms of distribution channel, material, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

E-commerce

Specialty Store

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Jute and Cotton)

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the Yoga Mat Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Yoga Mat market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Yoga Mat market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

