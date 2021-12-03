Industrial Fabric Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for industrial fabrics in automotive applications is a significant factor driving global industrial fabric market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality. Industrial fabrics find extensive use in construction of dams, tunnels, bridges, and highways/roads, due to their excellent mechanical properties, including lightweight, resilience, and robustness, and better resistance to factors such as chemical degradation, creep, deterioration by pollutants/ contaminants in the air or moisture/rain. Also, these fabrics can withstand impact of UV rays and corrosive acids.

Industrial Fabric Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Industrial Fabric industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Industrial Fabric market along with crucial statistical data about the Industrial Fabric market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/814

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Some key players in the market report include DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd., Russett Holdings, Johns Manville, ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2019, Milliken & Company, which is a leading textile producer, made an announcement about entering into an agreement for the acquisition of Polartec, which is a company that offers performance textiles for military and outdoor apparel.

By fiber type, the polyester segment contributed a significantly large revenue share to the global market in 2020. Polyester fiber is highly versatile and finds wide application in production of clothing due to its high durability and tenacity. Also, as a robust fiber material used in industries, this fiber type is appropriate for repetitive and strong movements. The water-repelling property of polyester makes it an appropriate material in industrial settings requiring water resistance fabrics.

By application, conveyor belt segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Industrial fabrics are deployed as width fiber in conveyor belts to enhance fastener retention and rip resistance, along with abrasion resistance. Conveyor belts produced from polyester are developed for use in applications needing improved belt resistance to pyrolysis. Also, use of fibers such as polyamide that are tough and highly resistant to abrasion extend longevity of conveyor belts.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/814

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial fabric market on the basis of fiber type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transmission Belt

Conveyor Belt

Protective Clothing

Flame resistant Apparel

Automotive

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/814

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Industrial Fabric Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Industrial Fabric Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for industrial fabrics in automotive



4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of geosynthetics



4.2.2.3. Growth of construction industry



4.2.2.4. Rising emphasis on industrial fire safety



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Strict legislative regulations for industrial fabrics production



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Click Here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/814

Radical Highlights of the Industrial Fabric Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Industrial Fabric market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Industrial Fabric market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Yoga Mat Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/yoga-mat-market



Graphene Market https @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/graphene-market



3D Printing Plastic Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-plastic-market



Polylactic Acid Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polylactic-acid-market



Insulation Materials Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/insulation-materials-market



About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.