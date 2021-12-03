Inter Berner Dubois Announces Promotion of Ippei Saijo to Chief Technology Officer
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inter Berner Dubois has announced the promotion of its senior member of staff Mr. Ippei Saijo to his new position as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Since joining Inter Berner Dubois in 2015, Ippei Saijō has played an integral role in evolving the company’s technology services practice. He will now assume executive authority and responsibility for the continued success of the practice, including the forthcoming rollout of its AI-powered trading platform, set for release next year.
“Over the last six years, Ippei has proven himself to be a trusted leader coupled with his extensive knowledge of the financial technology sector,” said Takashi Koseki, CEO at Inter Berner Dubois. “Moreover, he is relentless with his commitment to helping our business succeed. I do not doubt that Ippei will continue to be instrumental towards our company’s growth and technology evolution.”
Ippei Saijō has two decades of proven experience envisioning and architecting advanced technology products. He has been a leader and key contributor in all phases of the technology lifecycle, from requirements definition to system design and implementation.
Amongst a raft of current projects, the newly appointed CTO will provide key technical and strategic support and lead the rollout of Inter Berner Dubois’ eagerly awaited trading platform, powered by artificial intelligence. The new platform will enable the company to enhance its current service offering through real-time client collaboration and advanced data analytics.
“It is with great respect and honor that I take on the role of CTO at Inter Berner Dubois. We have an incredible team of experts here all driving towards the same goal, to solidify the company’s position as a leading force in financial services industry,” said Saijō. “We are committed to creating technological excellence, and I am proud to be overseeing this successful team.”
About Inter Berner Dubois
Inter Berner Dubois provides financial consulting solutions geared towards helping our clients making intelligent financial decisions that enable them to achieve all their life goals. For more information on our services please visit: www.ibd-credit.com/
Media Contact
Stephane Charbonneau | Chief of Research & Analysis
Tel: + 1-438-795-9370 | Web: www.ibd-credit.com/
Email: stephane.charbonneau@ibd-credit.com
Address: 24F 500 Place d’Armes, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2W2, Canada.
Stephane Charbonneau
Inter Berner Dubois
+1 438-795-9370
email us here