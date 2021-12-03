UPDATED PRESS RELEASE** Shaftsbury Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash w/ Criminal Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B302322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley/ Irwin/ Grimes, Sergeant Rider

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2021 at 1905 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South Mason Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear and warm.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle D. Thayer

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda UTV

VEHICLE MODEL: Talon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Todd L. Rhinemiller

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? DOT Approved Helmet

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Adams, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Pan Am Special

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

**UPDATED RELEASE**

On 12/02/2021, Kyle D. Thayer was formally arrested and processed for DUI with death resulting and negligent operation with death resulting. Thayer was subsequently released with conditions and ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/03/2021 at 1230 hours.

**Original Release**

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police Shaftsbury Barracks, were dispatched to a motorcycle versus UTV crash on

US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. State Police Dispatch advised that one

operator had been ejected from a vehicle.

Investigation revealed that operator #1 (Thayer) was operating a UTV southbound

in the southbound breakdown lane of US Route 7. Thayer attempted to make a left

turn onto Mason Hill Road South by crossing U.S. Route 7. When he entered the

southbound travel lane, he was struck in the driver's side door of his UTV by

operator #2 (Rhinemiller), who was operating southbound on US Route 7. Both

vehicles continued off the east side of the roadway where Rhinemiller was

ejected over a guardrail.

During the investigation Thayer displayed signs of alcohol impairment. He was

subsequently screened for driving under the influence and criminal charges are

pending the results of a blood test.

Operator #2 (Rhinemiller) was transported from the scene and flown to Albany

Medical Center in New York, where he succumbed to injuries. Operator #1

(Thayer) was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center before

ultimately being flown to Albany Medical Center.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Criminal Charges Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

