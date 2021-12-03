**UPDATED PRESS RELEASE** Shaftsbury Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash w/ Criminal Charges
CASE#: 21B302322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley/ Irwin/ Grimes, Sergeant Rider
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2021 at 1905 hours.
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South Mason Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear and warm.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle D. Thayer
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda UTV
VEHICLE MODEL: Talon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Todd L. Rhinemiller
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? DOT Approved Helmet
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Adams, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Pan Am Special
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
**UPDATED RELEASE**
On 12/02/2021, Kyle D. Thayer was formally arrested and processed for DUI with death resulting and negligent operation with death resulting. Thayer was subsequently released with conditions and ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/03/2021 at 1230 hours.
**Original Release**
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police Shaftsbury Barracks, were dispatched to a motorcycle versus UTV crash on
US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. State Police Dispatch advised that one
operator had been ejected from a vehicle.
Investigation revealed that operator #1 (Thayer) was operating a UTV southbound
in the southbound breakdown lane of US Route 7. Thayer attempted to make a left
turn onto Mason Hill Road South by crossing U.S. Route 7. When he entered the
southbound travel lane, he was struck in the driver's side door of his UTV by
operator #2 (Rhinemiller), who was operating southbound on US Route 7. Both
vehicles continued off the east side of the roadway where Rhinemiller was
ejected over a guardrail.
During the investigation Thayer displayed signs of alcohol impairment. He was
subsequently screened for driving under the influence and criminal charges are
pending the results of a blood test.
Operator #2 (Rhinemiller) was transported from the scene and flown to Albany
Medical Center in New York, where he succumbed to injuries. Operator #1
(Thayer) was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center before
ultimately being flown to Albany Medical Center.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Criminal Charges Pending
