Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation, Eluding a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B105385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens                        

STATION: Westminster Barracks 

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/2/2021 – approximately 1511

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 5 Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Eluding a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Michael R Howland

AGE:53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/02/21 at approximately 1511 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple complaints about an erratic driver. Troopers made contact with the vehicle on route 5 in Rockingham. The operator continued south on route 5 after failing to stop for Troopers. The operator came to a stop and Troopers subsequently arrested the driver. The operator was cited for Negligent Operation and Eluding a police officer.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/25/2022 – 1:00PM            

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

