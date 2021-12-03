Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation, Eluding a Police Officer
CASE#: 21B105385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/2/2021 – approximately 1511
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 5 Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Eluding a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Michael R Howland
AGE:53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/02/21 at approximately 1511 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple complaints about an erratic driver. Troopers made contact with the vehicle on route 5 in Rockingham. The operator continued south on route 5 after failing to stop for Troopers. The operator came to a stop and Troopers subsequently arrested the driver. The operator was cited for Negligent Operation and Eluding a police officer.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/25/2022 – 1:00PM
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
