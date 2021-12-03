Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation, Eluding a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B105385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/2/2021 – approximately 1511

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 5 Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Eluding a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Michael R Howland

AGE:53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/02/21 at approximately 1511 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple complaints about an erratic driver. Troopers made contact with the vehicle on route 5 in Rockingham. The operator continued south on route 5 after failing to stop for Troopers. The operator came to a stop and Troopers subsequently arrested the driver. The operator was cited for Negligent Operation and Eluding a police officer.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/25/2022 – 1:00PM

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

