Chris Dobry Leads Stryker Records as it Enables Success for Wisconsin Musicians
Green Bay Rockers Jamie Fontaine & the Level and Hip Hop Artist Drew Lines Draw National Attention
Stryker Records is working hard to bring music fans the best sound possible, be it rock or hip hop, and to do that you have to work with the best artists and producers”GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Dobry is the owner of Stryker Records, where Chris, promotes live concerts, manages artists, and releases music worldwide.
— Chris Dobry
Chris started Stryker Records in 1997. He had an idea to put on a battle of the bands in his home town of Green Bay Wisconsin. With a series of press releases he was able to secure an interview on the local CBS station the same night as the Grammy Awards. This drew a lot of attention to the event which not only drew the initial funds necessary to launch the label but it also showcased a lot of local talent that Chris would eventually go on to work with. He then moved the operations to Detroit Michigan where he was hired by Euphoria Productions, to focus on promoting large events, working with A-list artists like The Goo Goo Dolls, Merle Haggard and John Anderson.
In recent years Chris has worked promoting live concerts for artists, including Saving Abel, Saliva, Rick Monroe, Trapt, and Tantric, among others. In 2020 Chris teamed up with Holly Hutchison of AnRGirl to launch Stryker Records recording artists, Jamie Fontaine & the Level, to the #20 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator chart and #7 on the Concrete/Foundations Chart with their single “Save Your Life”. The single was produced by Jason Schrick of JPS Productions and platinum producer Malcolm Springer at The House of Blues Studio in Nashville. The single challenged other releases by established artists like Seether, Marilyn Manson, Volbeat, and Breaking Benjamin, just to name a few.
Drew Lines is the first hip hop artist to be signed by Stryker Records. The “Drew Lines” singles ‘Rise’ and ‘Love is War’ were also produced by Malcolm Springer at The House of Blues Studio in Nashville. Green Bay native Drew Lines with his single “Rise” topped the NACC (US and Canada) chart at #18 as well as the M3 Radio chart in Brooklyn, NY at #1 in the Hip Hop category and #1 on the ‘all genre’ top 30 chart.
Currently the Drew Lines single “Love is War”, has been impacting radio charts throughout the US and Canada. Green Bay rockers Jamie Fontaine & the Level with their newly released single ‘Nothing” can also be heard on various radio stations throughout the US.
“Stryker Records is working hard to bring music fans the best sound possible, be it rock or hip hop, and to do that you have to work with the best artists and producers”, Dobry says.
So what’s the future of Chris Dobry and Stryker Records? To find out we’ll have to rewind back to May 12th 2021, when the company’s pioneering hip-hop talent met with his producers Scott Wilson of Sunshine Studios and multi-platinum producer Malcolm Springer at the House of Blues Studio in Nashville.
The meeting of talents was historic, to say the least, and birthed a collaboration set to take the world by storm. “When you work with like-minded people, the amazing results come easily,” Scott Wilson shared.
“The genius of a heavy hitter like Malcolm Springer combined with my song sculpting techniques made for not only amazing arrangements but a great time creating.”
Drew, echoing his sentiment, described the experience as phenomenal, stating that being in the studio with Scott and Malcolm was “like having the best producers from two different worlds collide.”
That collision, along with the lyrical prowess and flawless delivery of Drew Lines and Scotty Austin, and the shredding guitars by Jason Null created the hip-hop remix of a lesser known Saving Abel song “15 Minutes of Fame.” The song has been completely transformed into a veritable headbanger with no part of the original tracks being added to the remix.
According to Dobry, the “15 Minutes of Fame” remix may be released sometime in in the early part of 2022 and will likely be joining the ranks of hard-hitting tracks already in the Stryker Records’ catalogue.
