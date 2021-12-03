New Workplace Culture Book Reaches #1 Spot on Amazon
Jason Richmond’s “Culture Ignited” Wins Rave Reviews for its Invaluable Guidance to Business Leaders
One of the most important workplace lessons to be learned from the pandemic is that agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of a crisis.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new workplace culture book has hit the #1 spot on Amazon for the second day running.
— Jason Richmond
As part of a special Kindle eBook promotion "Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership" topped both the Workplace Behavior and Business and Investing categories.
Numerous reviews for the book, authored by culture change strategist and organizational development expert Jason Richmond, with Jeanne Kerr and Malcolm J. Nicholl, have given it five stars.
"Culture Ignited," a follow-up to Richmond’s 2019 book "Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth," has been praised by Thinkers50 #1 Executive coach and New York Times bestselling author, Marshall Goldsmith, as “Well researched and highly readable.”
Others have described it as “timely, thoughtful and practical,” and “a must-read for leaders wanting to build a thriving organizational culture.”
"Culture Ignited," which evolved from research during the Covid-19 pandemic, offers business leaders invaluable guidance for maintaining – and even strengthening – workplace culture during and after a crisis.
Drawing on the authors’ own experiences, those of other thought leaders and notable corporate leaders, as well as authoritative surveys, studies, and academic papers, the book provides a step-by-step road map for navigating turbulence and unanticipated crises in the workplace. It details five core disciplines: Inspire and communicate a shared purpose; Build trust and authenticity; Hone your performance management skills; Develop your talent; Create belonging through diversity and inclusion.
“I’m delighted that the book has been so well received,” said Richmond, Founder, CEO and Chief Culture Officer for Ideal Outcomes, Inc. “One of the most important workplace lessons to be learned from the pandemic is that agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of a crisis. My hope is that "Culture Ignited" will help CEOs and managers be better prepared for the next unanticipated upheaval.”
Richmond is an in-demand keynote speaker, widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures. Over the course of his career, he has assisted organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.
About Ideal Outcomes
Ideal Outcomes’ expert staff provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to business of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to startups—and everyone in-between.
