Powell Software To Sponsor, Speak and Exhibit at Microsoft's M365 Collaboration Conference, 12/7-12/9, Las Vegas, Nevada

M365 Conference Gold Sponsor, Powell Software will meet and greet attendees from around the globe.

Discover how to manage Microsoft Teams, Governance and Lifecycle with Powell Teams.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES , December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powell Software's newly appointed, Sales Director, North America, Jonathan King, announces that the firm: www.powell-software.com is planning a major presence at the Microsoft 365 Conference In Las Vegas December 7-9.

Attendees from around the world will see the Powell Software logo featured prominently on Microsoft 365 conference banners, bags and featured in the Program as a Gold Sponsor.

King explains that, "This is the largest gathering of the Microsoft community globally. The confab's new name Microsoft 365 Collaboration (formerly the SharePoint Conference);
plus the event's increased emphasis on innovation and development closely aligns with Powell Software's mission and international leadership role as a Microsoft Gold Partner."

In his new executive post at Powell Software, King is looking forward to using Las Vegas Microsoft 365 Collaboration, as a launchpad for his team to strengthen relationships with existing partners and clients as well as meeting new ones to further drive value for M365 organizations.

Powell Software serves 400 companies and over 1.5 million users worldwide to enable hybrid workforces to be more productive and to engage from anywhere through Teams.

Invite To Powell Workshop on Tuesday, 12/7 at 1:45 pm

Discover how to manage Microsoft Teams, Governance and Life Cycle is the title of Powell Software's Microsoft 365 Workshop on Tuesday 12/7 at 1:45 - 2:45 pm.

Featured speaker is Anthony McGinnis, senior software solutions engineer with guest speaker Erick Straghalis, chief strategy officer, Stitch DX.

According to McGinnis, the session is designed "to guide Microsoft 365 attendees in evaluating their current deployment of Microsoft Teams and SharePoint".

McGinnis reveals, in advance of the event, that more than 70 percent of workers say "No" when asked if their firm is using this duo effectively.

Are you ready to #UseTeamsBetter?

At the Powell Software session, attendees will discover four key techniques to upgrade systems to be ready for the new Hybrid Digital Workplace of 2022:

*How to leverage your 365 investment better — without impacting already limited IT resources.
*What steps to take to enable and empower employees — without sacrificing governance or security.
*How to control sprawl and life cycle management — without confusing employees.
*Why it's key to leverage automation and workflows — without constraining productivity.

Get a Personalized Demo for your firm at Booth 217
While you're at the Microsoft 365 Collaboration Conference, the Powell Software North America team says be sure to stop by their booth 217 for a personalized demo of how they can get you upgraded for 2022 and answer your questions. See Powell Software on Social Media online:
Facebook:
www.facebook.com/powellsoftware
Instagram: www.instagram.com/powellsoftware
Twitter: www Twitter com/powellsoftware

For further information, please contact:
Jo McConnell at HeadOn PR: jomcconnell@headonpr.co.uk / 07976 980188
Lucy Allen at HeadOn PR: lucyallen@headonpr.co.uk/ 07901 604331

Verity Blake at HeadOn PR: verityblake@headonpr.co.uk / 07920 792183

About Powell Software

Powell Software is a global Digital Workplace platform, headquartered in France, with offices across Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Its mission is to help companies meet the challenges of the hybrid workplace while promoting inclusivity for employees with collaboration tools that are easily accessible to all. Powell Software’s solutions are trusted by a global network of over 400 customers and 50 partners of all sizes. The company has won awards from leading global industry analysts Gartner and Clearbox and was named gold medalist in Info-Tech’s 2021 Digital Workspace Data Quadrant Awards. Its technology podcast, Welcome to the New Normal, launched in 2021 as a space to explore the latest technology and the future of work.

Follow Powell Software on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Verity Blake
HeadOn PR
VerityBlake@HeadonPR.com.UK
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

