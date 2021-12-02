Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, November 29, 2021, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers

On Monday, November 29, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana.

An additional suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/CqhIJsq42_k

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

