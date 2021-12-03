New Bitcoin ATM opens in Easton, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.
12th Street Market & Deli hosts new Bitcoin ATMEASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Easton, PA. The new machine is in the Gas Plus Gas Station located at 1201 Bushkill St, Easton, PA 18042. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the front of the store, and allows customers to buys and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers from the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Elizabethtown, Quakertown, Lancaster, and Philidelphia
The new Bitcoin ATM in Easton uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides blockchain solutions to many more with the aim of making the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies easy and secure.
12th Street Market & Deli
Easton
1201 Bushkill St, Easton, PA 18042
Open: 8:00am -7:00pm (Sun: 8am-5pm)
Visit today to sell or buy bitcoin in real time.
