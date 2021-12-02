Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Buffalo County as Nebraska’s Newest Livestock Friendly County

From Left to Right: NDA Director Steve Wellman, Gov. Ricketts, Buffalo County Commissioner Ron Loeffelholz (holding certificate),

Nebraska Cattlemen President Bill Rhea, and Nebraska State Dairy Association Executive Director Kris Bousquet

KEARNEY – Governor Pete Ricketts has designated Buffalo County as Nebraska’s newest Livestock Friendly County (LFC). Gov. Ricketts made the announcement during the opening ceremonies at the 2021 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. Buffalo County is the 51st county in the state to apply for, meet the requirements, and receive the LFC designation. The Livestock Friendly County program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

“I can’t think of a better place to announce Buffalo County as Nebraska’s newest Livestock Friendly County, than right here at the annual Nebraska Cattlemen Convention,” said Gov. Ricketts. “By requesting and receiving Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County designation, the people of Buffalo County are encouraging livestock growth. They’re also showing strong support for Nebraska agriculture—our state’s top industry.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent census of agriculture, Buffalo County had more than $332 million in total market value of products sold for the year 2017. Livestock, poultry, and other animal product sales accounted for more than $159 million, or 48 percent of the total value. Crop production accounted for more than $173 million, or 52 percent of the total value.

“Buffalo County is home to around 950 farms and many other businesses with direct ties to agriculture,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “With the LFC designation, the people of Buffalo County are showing everyone that they are open for agri-business. They also recognize that growth in the rural areas of the county creates opportunities in all the communities. Congratulations to Buffalo County on being named Nebraska’s 51st Livestock Friendly County.”

More than half of the counties in Nebraska have been designated Livestock Friendly. The complete list is on NDA’s website at: nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/livestock_friendly.

The Livestock Friendly County program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2003 to recognize counties that support the livestock industry and new livestock developments. A county wishing to apply for the LFC designation must hold a public hearing, and the county board must pass a resolution to apply for the designation. Additional information about Nebraska’s LFC program is available on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov or by calling 531-220-9211.

